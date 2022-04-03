SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

