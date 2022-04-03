Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 305,916 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

