SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SP opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

