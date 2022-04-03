SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $169,484.89

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $169,484.89 and approximately $5,088.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

