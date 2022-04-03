SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lam Research by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.16 on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,208,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

