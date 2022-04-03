SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.02. 5,515,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,943. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

