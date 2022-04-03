SPC Financial Inc. Invests $204,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

