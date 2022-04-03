SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

