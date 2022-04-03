SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 94,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

