SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

