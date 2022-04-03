Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

