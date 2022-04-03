Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRLP stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

