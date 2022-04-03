Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.16.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

