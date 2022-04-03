St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE JOE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.01. 195,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in St. Joe by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in St. Joe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

