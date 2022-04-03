Standard Protocol Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $584,665.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.