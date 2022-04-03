StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SRHBF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. StarHub has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
StarHub Company Profile (Get Rating)
