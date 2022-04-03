Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

