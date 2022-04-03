State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

LAD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.