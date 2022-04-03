State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.41.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

