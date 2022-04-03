State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 120.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

