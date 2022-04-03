State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.