State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $854.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.