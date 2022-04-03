State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Watsco by 245.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day moving average of $289.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

