State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

