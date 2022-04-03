Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 736 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.48. 2,140,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.