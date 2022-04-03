Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $105.72. 436,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

