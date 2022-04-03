Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 976 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,588. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

