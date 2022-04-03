Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.73. 505,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.29. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

