Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,560. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

