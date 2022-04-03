Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. 2,149,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.41. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

