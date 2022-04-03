Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,010,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 757.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 284,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,771 shares of company stock worth $64,257,438. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYV traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,730,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

