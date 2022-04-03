Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.66. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

