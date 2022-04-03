Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $102.45. 643,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,030. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

