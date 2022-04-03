Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,859 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

AXP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

