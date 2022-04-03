Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.92. 117,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,008. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

