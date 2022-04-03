Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZHF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

STZHF stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

