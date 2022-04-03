Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZHF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

STZHF stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.