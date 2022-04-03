Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 179,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,899. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

