Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.69. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,247,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

