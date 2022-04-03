Stephen W. Hope Sells 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $12,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.