Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STXS. Loop Capital began coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $276.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 549,910 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 334,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

