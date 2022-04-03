Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

Stipend (SPD) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $242,336.29 and $11.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.16 or 1.00066992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00345096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00139352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,116,212 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

