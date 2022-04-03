StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

