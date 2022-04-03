StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
