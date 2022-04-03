StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.