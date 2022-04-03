StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

