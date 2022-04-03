StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

