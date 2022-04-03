StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.