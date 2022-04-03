StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,018,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

