StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

