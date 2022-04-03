StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $584.21 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

