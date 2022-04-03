StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $584.21 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMERCO (Get Rating)
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
